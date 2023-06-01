Manipur Police Chief Replaced!

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle in the police leadership in Manipur amid simmering violence in the state that has claimed at least 80 lives so far, Rajiv Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the northeastern state.

Mr Singh, who was previously Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was sent on an inter-cadre deputation to Manipur from the Centre on May 29. The current DGP, P Doungel, has been transferred to the Home Department.

The move is seen as an attempt by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to balance local dynamics by bringing in a non-tribal, non-Meitei police chief, aiming to avoid any potential controversy.