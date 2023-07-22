Manipur Police Arrests Fifth Accused In Viral Video Case  

Imphal: Manipur Police has arrested a fifth person, aged around 19, in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said on Saturday.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free. A 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on Wednesday.

The next day, police made the first arrest in connection with the incident. A man who was part of the mob that paraded the women at B. Phainom village and was seen dragging one of them was nabbed. Three more arrests were made later that day.

These four persons were remanded in 11-day police custody on Friday.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

A complaint in connection with the video was lodged on June 21 at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.