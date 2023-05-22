Manipur Govt Extends Internet Suspension Till May 26

Guwahati: The Manipur government on Sunday extended the suspension of mobile data and broadband services across the state for five more days to curb the spread of rumors and hate speeches amid reports of recurrence of incidents like arson of houses. The order, issued by the Manipur Home Department, said there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state.

The notice also stated that there is an imminent danger of loss of life or damage to public and private property, and widespread disturbances to the public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumors, which might be transmitted or circulated to the public through social media or messaging services on mobile phones, Short Message Service (SMS) and dongle services.

“To thwart the design and activities of the anti-national and anti-social elements, to maintain peace and communal harmony, and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public or private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumors, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter besides others, on various electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone, sending bulk SMS, for facilitating, and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and damage public or private property by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities,” the order further stated.

It was further mentioned that the suspensions are being continued “to prevent any disturbances of peace of the public, under the jurisdiction of Manipur, and shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect, from the time the suspension order becomes operational” till 3:00 pm of May 26, 2023.

The hill state has been rocked by ethnic clashes, ever since violence erupted on May 3, 2023, claiming at least 73 lives so far besides injuring around 230 people and rendering thousands of people homeless.