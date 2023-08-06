Manipur Crisis: NDA partner Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support from N Biren Singh Govt

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) on Sunday withdrew support from N Biren Singh’s government in Manipur.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N.Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void,” the party said in a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, according to PTI.

In the 60-member House, the KPA has two MLAs – Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, while it has support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators. The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from the Congress and six from JD(U).