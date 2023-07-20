Manipur: 4 Accused Held Amid Nationwide Outrage Over Viral Video

New Delhi: Three more persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the Manipur viral video case where two women were seen being paraded naked, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, the main accused, Khuyrum Heradas, was arrested from Thoubal district.

The video, which went viral on social media a day back, shows two women being paraded naked in Kangpokpi district in Manipur, which has been hit by ethnic violence since May 3.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said strict action would be taken against all the perpetrators and the government was considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to the media ahead of the Parliament session vowed that the guilty would not be spared.

He also requested all chief ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanisms in their respective states, especially to protect women and to take the most stringent action.