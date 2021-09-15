Manika Batra Left Out Of India Squad For Asian Championships In Doha

New Delhi: Indian Star Table-Tennis player Manika Batra has been left out of the squad for the Asian Championships beginning September 28 in Doha.

As per reports, Batra was left out after she did not attend the mandatory national camp in Sonepat.

In the absence of the world’s number 56th player, 97th-ranked Sutirtha Mukherjee will lead the women’s team. The other members are Ayhika Mukherjee (ranked 131) and Archana Kamath (132).

Veteran Sharath Kamal (ranked 33) will spearhead the men’s challenge in the company of G Sathiyan (38), Harmeet Desai (72), Manav Thakkar (134), and Sanil Shetty (247).

As per the rules, no player can expect any relief or leniency against attending the National Camp, save for medical grounds; however, the player(s) must inform TTFI well in advance and visit the SAI panel of doctors identified by TTFI to obtain a medical certificate. No private doctor’s certification is valid.

TTFI has decided to bring in a policy change in National Camp rules and regulations and make them mandatory for all national players to abide by, as and when organised.

There will be no exception made or leniency shown for any player once chosen for the National Camp. Only the players that are part of the National Camp before a specific tournament will be considered for selection into the National Team to represent India.