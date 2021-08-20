Manika Batra, Gnanasekaran Clinch 2021 WTT Contender Mixed Doubles Title

Budapest: India’s Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender event in Hungary’s Budapest on Friday.

Batra and Sathiyan defeated Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6) to become the first Indian table tennis players to win a WTT Contender title.

It is a rare win for Manika and Sathiyan, who don’t often pair up with the former usually playing with veteran Sharath Kamal.

Manika, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals of the women’s singles tournament. However, the 60th seed ended up losing to 18-year-old Russian paddler Elizabet Abraamian, ranked 415th in the world.