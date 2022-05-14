Manik Saha to be new chief minister of Tripura

BJP Tripura chief and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha on Saturday took over as the new Chief Minister of Tripura, ahead of the state assembly election to be held early next year.

This comes after Biplab Kumar Deb tendered his resignation in the afternoon. Biplab Kumar Deb is likely to take over as the president of BJP’s Tripura wing.

In a tweet, ex-CM Biplab Deb congratulated his successor. He wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Manik Saha ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision and leadership, Tripura will prosper.”

Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision and leadership Tripura will prosper. pic.twitter.com/s0VF1FznWW — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, “Many congratulations to Shri Manik Saha ji for being elected the leader of Tripura BJP Legislature Party. I am sure that Tripura will reach new heights of development under the guidance and leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”