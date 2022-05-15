Manik Saha Takes Oath As 11th Chief Minister Of Tripura

Agartala: Manik Saha took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday.

Saha was named as the CM after Biplab Kumar Deb called it quits on Saturday. Deb is now likely to take over as the BJP Tripura chief.

After he was declared as the CM, Manik Saha took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that he met the state governor with the letter of support from MLAs.

“Being elected as [BJP’s] Legislative Party Leader, met the Hon’ble Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the claim to form the government with the letter of support from my party legislatures (sic).”

Saha, is a maxillofacial surgeon from Lucknow’s King George Medical College. He was a member of the opposition Congress before he joined the BJP in 2016 and was named as the BJP’s Tripura unit chief in 2020 after Deb quit that post.