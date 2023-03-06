Manik Saha Elected BJP’s Legislative Party Chief, To Sworn-In As Tripura CM For Second Term

New Delhi: Manik Saha will remain Tripura’s chief minister. His name was announced for a second term at a meeting of the state’s newly elected members of the ruling BJP on Monday. The chief minister and the new council of ministers will be sworn in on Wednesday.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.

In a brand renewal exercise, the 70-year-old was awarded the top role in the state last year.

There had been speculation that Saha might be replaced as chief minister of the sensitive border state by Union minister Pratima Bhowmik.

The chief minister Manik Saha submitted his resignation to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya the day after the victory, but he did not assert his right to form the next government.

On February 16, the 60-seat assembly went to the polls, and the results were announced on March 2. The regional party TIPRA Motha emerged as the main Opposition by winning 13 seats, followed by the CP(M)-Congress alliance with 11 and 3 seats, respectively. The BJP won 32 seats, leaving one to its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Until he became the chief minister last year, replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, Saha was a Rajya Sabha MP and the party’s state unit president. Manik Saha, an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist, used to teach at Tripura Medical College in Hapania before entering politics.