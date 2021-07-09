Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa Teaser Out!

Mumbai: The first teaser for Netflix’s highly awaited Tamil anthology Navarasa has been released on Friday. Navarasa, directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Jayendra Panchapakesan, features a huge cast of actors and directors in nine short stories.

Reportedly, Navarasa brings nine short stories, which are based on nine rasas (emotions) – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

In this anthology film series, actors including Arvind Swami, Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajessh, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Vidhu and Sreeram play the pivotal roles.