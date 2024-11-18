Today, one of the two tribal individuals from Kandhamal, who was receiving treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital for organ failure caused by consuming mango kernel gruel, succumbed to death on Monday taking the death toll to three. The deceased has been identified as Jita Majhi.

“Despite all our efforts, Jita Majhi, a victim of mango kernel poisoning who was on hemodialysis with ventilator support, passed away today at 2:15 pm in the Medicine ICU at SCB Medical College in Cuttack,” stated Professor Jayant Panda, head of the Department of Medicine.

According to reports, two persons died and six fell seriously ill after consuming mango kernel gruel in Mandipanka village near Daringbadi in Kandhamal district. Of the six, two critically ill patients, including Majhi, were transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.