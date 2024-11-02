Following the tragic deaths of two women in Mandipanka village within the Gadapur panchayat of Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district on October 30th, officials from the district administration and Health Department launched an investigation into the incident’s cause.

Per an official press release, the investigation revealed that the victims, who later succumbed, had regularly consumed ‘pakhaal’ (fermented rice) and mango kernel gruel. They became ill due to food poisoning, and two passed away while undergoing treatment.

Upon learning of the incident, a medical team, along with district administration officials, arrived in Mandipanka village on the morning of November 1st to conduct an investigation, considering all factors.

The ailing individuals were promptly transferred to the Brahmanigaon Primary Health Center and subsequently to the MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur for immediate treatment. Ramita Patmajhi and Runu Majhi unfortunately died during their treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital. Presently, six more patients are being treated there, receiving the best possible care.

It is noteworthy that all 69 families in the village, including those affected, receive rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The report states that every villager, including the families of the deceased, obtained rice for the months of July through September.

It has been reported that the villagers collected their government-provided rice for October, November, and December in September. Retailers have received explicit instructions to distribute rice to eligible beneficiaries.

Moreover, the impacted families have been granted patta for forest land. Anganwadi Centre operates in Mandipanka village, and ASHA workers along with Child Development Project Officers make regular visits to educate the villagers about health, informed Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Kandhamal.

