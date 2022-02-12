Mango Crate Sold For Whopping Rs 31,000 In Auction In Pune

Pune: A crate of mangoes was sold at a whopping cost of Rs 31,000 during its auction at a market in Pune.

In the last 50 years, it is the highest bid in Pune market,” a trader said.

The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune’s APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri.

Every year, these initial mangoes are auctioned as a ritual because it decides the fate of the trade for the next two months. To buy this crate of mangoes, an auction was organised in which the bid started from Rs 5,000 and went up to Rs 31,000.

The first crate of mangoes that arrived at the Pune market was bid at Rs 18,000, the second at Rs 21,000, the third at Rs 22,500 and the fourth also at Rs 22,500, said the trader.