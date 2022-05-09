Mangal Sahoo resigns from post of BJP Jharsuguda district president

Bhubaneswar: In a big jolt to Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of crucial Brajrajnagar by-election, the party’s Jharsuguda district president has resigned from his post .

Mangal Sahoo sent his resignation to BJP state president Samir Mohanty expressing displeasure over distribution of party ticket for the upcoming by-poll to Brajarajnagar assembly constituency.

“The present situation of BJP Paribar in Jharsuguda district as well as Brajrajnagar Constituency is running without parents. The emotional and dedicated sincere Karyakartas of Jharsuguda district feel helpless and insecure”, Sahoo mentioned in his letter.

He said, “My ambition is to strengthen the party sanganthan with coordination between all senior and junior Karyakarta and leaders but now a days it is impossible. Therefore I decided to resign from the post of BJP District President Jharsuguda”.

While the by-election scheduled to be held on May 31, the Jharsuguda district BJP president’s resignation has sent bad message in the political circle that all is not well within the saffron party in Jharsuguda district, especially in Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency.