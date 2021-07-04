Mandira Bedi Changes Instagram Profile Pic To Honour Her Late Husband Raj Kaushal

Mumbai: Actor Mandira Bedi has changed her profile picture on Instagram to honour her late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who passed away early on Wednesday morning following a heart attack.

She turned her display picture black as a mark of mourning.

A prayer meet was held at Mandira’s residence on Saturday, which was attended by her parents and several colleagues from the entertainment industry, including actors Mouni Roy and Vidya Malavade.

Raj is known for directing films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai?. He also produced filmmaker Onir’s acclaimed drama My Brother… Nikhil.