Mandela Day: Odisha CM Remembers The Champion Of Civil Rights

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his rich tribute to former President of South Africa Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

Describing Mandela as “One of the greatest leaders of our time & a champion of civil rights”, Naveen took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

One of the greatest leaders of our time & a champion of civil rights, #NelsonMandela was an ambassador of peace, solidarity, equality among all human beings. On #MandelaDay, let’s remember his enduring legacy and contribution towards building an equitable and inclusive world. pic.twitter.com/GITzEhdHeu — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 18, 2021

Nelson Mandela International Day, also known as Mandela Day, is observed every year on July 18 to mark the birth anniversary of the former South African president. This day is an opportunity for everyone to renew their commitment to the values that inspired Mandela.