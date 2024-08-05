Mandaviya, Scindia Release Commemorative Postage Stamps for XXXIII Olympics Paris 2024

New Delhi: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment and Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications & Development of North Eastern Region jointly released commemorative postage stamps celebrating the XXXIII Olympics Paris 2024 in New Delhi today.

Distinguished sports icons, including recent bronze medallist Shri Sarabjot Singh, former cricketer Shri Akash Chopra and steeplechase athlete Smt. Sudha Singh, alongside philatelists and schoolchildren, attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Sports is not just competition, it is a way of living. The release of postage stamps reflects India’s commitment to sports, serving as a symbol of national pride and encouragement for athletes.” Dr. Mandaviya further articulated that sports foster a healthier nation, essential for wealth and prosperity, and bring people together, enhancing both individual fitness and national well-being.

Dr Mandaviya emphasized that the primary focus of the Government has been on the athletes, ensuring they receive all necessary support and facilities to succeed. The Government has diligently worked to eliminate any resource gaps, allowing athletes to excel without any constraints, he added

Lauding the initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to promote sports from the grassroots level, the Union Minister mentioned the KIRTI programme of Khelo India and TOPS programme, which identifies and nurtures young talent, providing them with the necessary facilities to excel at national and international levels. He said that out of the 117 athletes representing India in Paris, 28 are products of the Khelo India scheme.

Concluding his address, Dr Mandaviya stated, “By releasing these postage stamps, we have honoured our sportspersons and our nation. Let us all #Cheer4Bharat and encourage our athletes.”

Addressing the gathering, Shri Scindia said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the release of a Postage Stamp on the XXXIII Olympics Paris 2024 is a tribute to India’s historic sports legacy. With this stamp, we acknowledge and celebrate the hard work of our sports players.

He further said, “As per PM’s vision, today, sports and sports infrastructure is reaching the last mile. Even our Department of Post’s employees are showing incredible achievements in the field of sports. I am certain that through this stamp, we will add to our rich history of philately and also inspire young players to build sports capabilities and make India proud on the global stage. I extend my best wishes to the Indian contingent in the Paris Olympics 2024.”