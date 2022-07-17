Mancheswar dumping yard murder: 3 including prime accused arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a development in the Mancheswar dumping yard murder case, three persons have been arrested with connection to the matter.

As per available information, three including prime accused Chandan Padhi arrested from Nihalprasad in Dhenkanal. Chandan and his associates had strangulated Mukesh Choudhury to death following argument over distribution of cash after sale of stolen goods, informed Bhubaneswar DCP.

Notably, Mukesh’s injured body was found at a construction site in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar in March.