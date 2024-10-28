Manchester: Manchester United has officially announced the departure of Erik ten Hag as the club’s first-team manager following a series of disappointing results. The decision comes after United’s recent defeat to West Ham, marking their fourth Premier League loss of the season and leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

Erik ten Hag, who was appointed in April 2022, led the team to notable successes, including winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 20241. Despite these achievements, the club’s recent performance has prompted the board to make a change.

In a statement, Manchester United expressed their gratitude to ten Hag for his contributions: “We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future”.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, while the club searches for a permanent replacement.