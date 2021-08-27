‘Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy Charged With 4 Counts Of Rape & 1 Count Of Sexual Assault’

Chester: Benjamin Mendy, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Chester Magistrates’ Court.

Manchester City suspended Benjamin Mendy on Thursday after police confirmed the Frenchman has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. “Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault,” Cheshire Police said in a statement.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.”

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” City’s statement added.

