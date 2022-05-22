Manchester City beats Aston Villa to be crowned Premier League 2021-22 champions

Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by beating Aston Villa 3-2 at home on the final day of the season Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched the title with 93 points, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool, to win their ninth major trophy since the Spaniard took over at the club in 2016.

The Citizens beat Villa 3-2 in a closely-fought encounter. Ilkay Gundogan’s introduction worked wonders for Man City as the striker hit the back of the nets twice in a span of five minutes to give his team an edge.

Manchester City were facing humiliation when Philippe Coutinho made it 2-0 to Villa after 69 minutes. It seemed Villa will walk away with the game but it was meant for Pep Guardiola’s men. Apart from Gundogan, Rodri’s goal in the 78th minute also helped City’s cause to win their eighth PL title.

The Premier League for 2021-22 has ended after 38 weeks gruelling action over the season. The Top 4 consist of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs. Arsenal and Manchester United finish 5th and 6th place respectively which means they get to play in Europa League next season.