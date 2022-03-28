Manas Swain Murder: Crime Branch To Seek 10-Day Remand Of Sarmistha Rout

Cuttack: After arresting the prime accused of cameraman Manas Swain’s kidnapping and murder case on Monday, the Crime Branch sought 10-day remand of Sarmistha Rout.

Addressing reporters at the Crime Branch headquarters here, Panda said, “The prime accused Sarmistha Rout and her associate Jhuna Bhoi were arrested from Nalanga area of Bhadrak. They will be produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Chandbali today evening. Our team will move the JMFC seeking 10-day remand of the accused duo.”

“The Crime Branch will also be praying for police remand of five other accused in this case. So far, eight persons have been arrested in this case including prime accused Sarmistha Rout, and ex-OIS officer Niranjan Sethi,” Panda added.

Sources said Sarmistha was apprehended near Bhadrak while she was travelling in a bus from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar. She was escorted to Chandbali police station where the case of cameraman Manas Swain’s kidnapping and murder was registered.