Manas Swain Murder Case: Sarmistha’s Brother Nabbed From Vijayawada

Bhadrak: Intensifying its probe on the kidnapping and murder case of cameraman Manas Swain, police on Tuesday arrested Parameswar Rout, brother of Sarmistha Rout.

While Sarmistha is said to be the prime accused in the murder case and is currently at large, Parameswar was nabbed from Vijayawada today.

According to reports, Parameswar had allegedly prepared the blueprint for the escape of his sister Sarmistha, the owner of the Bhubaneswar-based Sampoorna web channel. He had allegedly transferred money to her account and aided her escape. However, it was learnt that she was not hiding in Vijayawada.

On Monday, Niranjan Sethi, a retired Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer and another accused were arrested for their complicity in the cameraman murder case.

