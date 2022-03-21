Manas Swain Murder Case: Accused OIS Niranjan Sethi Sent To Judicial Custody

Bhadrak: Former Information & Public Relation (I&PR) Director (Technical) Niranjan Sethi has been sent to judicial custody on Monday after the Bhadrak JFMC court rejected his bail petition.

Meanwhile, Sethi has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, police arrested Sethi along with his associate identified as Ranjan Nayak for their alleged involvement in the sensational murder case of cameraman Manas Swain.

While being escorted by the police personnel, Sethi said,” I am not the accused person and the truth will be revealed soon.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 363/364/302/465/471/201/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

With the arrest of Sethi and Nayak, so far, five persons have been nabbed in this case.

The other three arrested in this case are Bibek Nayak and Bhagyadhar Nayak of Khandagiri, and Krushna Chandra Nayak.

On the other hand, Sarmistha Rout, the Editor of Odia fortnightly ‘Sampurna’ who is the prime accused and her associate Jhuna Bhoi are on the run.

“Niranjan Sethi, who is the retired OIS Officer, is accused of conspiring to murder Manas Swain, physical assault and disposing of the body following the murder,” informed Bhadrak Additional SP Jatin Panda today.

“Manas was assaulted physically at ‘Dayal Ashram’, an old age home located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, and was hit with a fatal weapon. We have ample evidence against Niranjan Sethi,” ASP Panda said.

When asked about the cause behind the murder, Panda said, “We are looking for the microchip of the camera that would reveal the truth.”