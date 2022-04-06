Manas Sahoo Sculpts Sand Art On Puri Beach To Mark World Health Day

Puri: International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a Sand Sculpture near the Light House at Puri Beach on the occasion of “World Health Day”.

In his Sand Art, Mr. Manas has tried to create awareness among people to maintain a healthy lifestyle by practicing yoga, exercise & has insisted to have nutritious food on a daily basis. By this, we ourselves stay healthy & also create a healthy environment.

In his Sand Art, a beautiful picture of a healthy environment with the public being able to wake up and build a healthy lifestyle in a timely manner has been displayed.

The sand art is 18 feet wide and about 15 tons of sand has been used in it. It took him about 7 hours to sculpt it. In his sand art, a message has also been sculpted which reads as “World Health Day ” & “your Health is in your Hands”.