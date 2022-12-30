Manas Sahoo Pays Tributes To Football Legend Pele Through Sand Art On Puri Beach

Puri: International sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo paid tributes to Football legend Pele through a beautiful sand art on Puri beach.

He created a 15-feet long sand art of Pele with message “A Hero Never Dies. Long live Pele’.

A heartfelt tribute to the Legendary football player Mr. #Pele . My sand art at puri beach. pic.twitter.com/7u8RZNWtBU — Manas sahoo (@SandArtistManas) December 30, 2022

The sand sculptor took around four hours for the creation. He used 15 tonne sand to make the art.

He also shared the art on his social media platform.

Notably, Pele had passed away at the age of 82 last night after battling against colon cancer.

The Brazillian football star had been treated for colon cancer, following surgery to remove a tumour in September 2021. He had been hospitalised since November with multiple ailments.

He was three-time world cup winner.