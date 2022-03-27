Manas Murder Case: Crime Branch Team Reaches Dayal Ashram

Bhadrak: A team of Crime Branch officials on Sunday arrived at Dayal Ashram in Bhubaneswar where Nayagarh-based Manas Swain was allegedly tortured and beaten to death.

The Crime Branch team along with forensic experts is likely to conduct a detailed examination at the Ashram to find relevant clues that might play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation in the sensational Manas Swain kidnapping and murder case.

Blood stains were earlier found in a room of the Ashram.

Sources said that the forensic team will also examine the car which was used to transport the body of Manas from the Ashram.

Manas Swain, a resident of Godipokhari village in Ranpur area of Nayagarh had gone missing on February 7. He had reportedly come to Bhadrak from Bhubaneswar for shooting a marriage function when he was abducted, taken to a room at Dayal Ashram in Bhubaneswar, assaulted and tortured. Later, his body was disposed off in Nayagarh.

Notably, the cameraman was allegedly abducted from Palaspur area in Bhadrak district and brought to Dayal Ashram in Bhubaneswar before being murdered.