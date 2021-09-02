Manabbadi Sangathan Chief Manas Das’ Son Manoranjan Also Arrested By Khurda Police

Bhubaneswar: After arresting Manabbadi Sangathan chief Manas Das on charges of atrocity, Khurda police has also arrested his son, Manoranjan Das, on charges of brutally assaulting a father-son duo.

Briefing media persons on the latest developments, Central Range IG Police, Narasingha Bhol informed that Manoranjan has been arrested on charges of brutally assaulting a father-son duo hailing from Begunia in Khurda district.

It may be mentioned here that a video of the brutal assault was caught on camera and later it went viral on social media, raising eyebrows on the law and order situation.

Also Read: ‘Manababad Sangathan’ chief Manas Das arrested by Khordha Police

Bhol informed that the victim, Anand Nayak had lodged a complaint against Manas Das and his son Manoranjan. By this evening, Manas Das and his son Manoranjan were arrested from Bhubaneswar in two different cases.

The senior police official further stated that Manas Das has been booked on charges of kidnapping and murder. “Though it is been ascertained that he was not present at the crime scene, evidence suggests of his involvement in the kidnapping and murder of Satyabrata Nayak. Based on this, a special team of Khurda police arrested him from Bhubaneswar today,” added Bhol.

The Central Range IGP also urged the people, who were subjected to torture by the Manas Das’ organization, to come forward and lodge their complaints with the police.

Bhol further added that he and Khordha SP Raj Kishore Dora are personally supervising the case and all activities of the said organisation including the criminal antecedents of its members will be investigated thoroughly.