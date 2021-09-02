Manababad Sangathan chief Manas Das, son Manoranjan sent to Khordha sub-jail

Bhubaneswar: ‘Manababad Sangathan’ chief Manas Das and his son Manoranjan have been sent to Khordha sub-jail after being produced before the court of Khordha Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) on Thursday evening.

While Manas Das has been arrested for abduction and murder of a person, his son Manoranjan Das has been arrested in connection with assault of a father-son duo at Kadaba village.

A special team of Khordha police, today afternoon arrested Manas Das after several cases of serious crimes like abduction, murder, issuing life threats, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence surfaced against him in the past few days.

It is to be noted here that a viral video exposed the so-called humanitarian organisation, which had been torturing and looting innocent villagers for not joining them.

In the video, the members of Manababad Sangathan were seen brutally thrashing Manguni Nayak and his son. Soon after, many families, who were victims of the organisation’s torture, came forward and narrated their plight.

Central Range IG Police, Narasingha Bhol has also urged the people, who were subjected to torture by the so-called humanitarian organisation led by Manas Das, to come forward and lodge their complaints with the police.