‘Manababad Sangathan’ chief Manas Das arrested by Khordha Police

Khurda: Waking up from its deep slumber, Khordha police finally arrested the chief of ‘Manababad Sangathan’, Manas Das, who has been accused of serious crime like murder, attempt to murder and threatening several people to opposed or tried to leave his organisation.

A team lead by Khordha SDPO, with the help of Commissionerate Police counterparts, picked up Das from his residence in Saheed Nagar area on Thursday afternoon.

Manas has been charged with several criminal activities in Khordha and Begunia area and the number of complaints against is growing day by day.

A couple of days ago, Maguni Nayak and his son from Begunia Kadaba village were dragged out of their house and beaten up mercilessly for not joining their organisation. The victims were identified as members of the Manas Das organization. After a video of the heinous act went viral, the attackers were identified as workers of the said organisation headed by Das.

The father-son duo also filed a complaint with the police in this regard. However, the police was sitting tight till the issue was raised by several others.