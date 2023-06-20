Man With Axe Attacks Diners In Chinese Eateries In New Zealand

Wellington: A man wielding an axe entered three Chinese restaurants on Monday night in New Zealand’s Auckland, and injured four persons , authorities and local media reported.

One victim was discharged and three remain in stable condition, North Shore and Auckland hospital spokespeople said on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the man went into three Chinese restaurants — Zhangliang Malatang, Yues Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot — and started randomly attacking people with an axe around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

New Zealand Police said they had arrested a 24-year-old man and he was due to appear in court on Tuesday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Further charges are expected, police said.