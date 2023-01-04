Man Who ‘Urinated’ On Woman On Flight Banned From Flying With Air India For 30 Days

New Delhi: A male passenger, who urinated on a woman passenger in the business class of a US-Delhi Air India flight, has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days.

The passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines, a spokesperson of Air India told the media.

The man has allegedly urinated on a woman passenger in the business class of a US-Delhi Air India flight. He was booked and a police complaint was launched against him. The incident took place on November 26, 2022, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes in the wake of similar cases that happened mid-air. Prior to this, a flight broke out between passengers on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight. The video of the incident went viral. It showed two-three passengers raining punches on another passenger after a verbal altercation as the cabin crew tried to pacify the agitated passengers in vain.