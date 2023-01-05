Man, Who Urinated On Female Passenger On AI Flight, To Be Arrested Soon: Reports

New Delhi: The man who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight will be arrested, said police.

According to reports, the man has been identified as a Mumbai-based businessman and is being hunted by Delhi Police.

“The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there,” Delhi Police said, as quoted by the news agency.

Some news reports have identified the offender as Shekhar Mishra.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the offender, based on the complaint by the victim to Air India and formed several teams to nab the accused.

The shocking incident took place on November 26 when the man, a passenger of business class, urinated on the woman, another passenger of the business class to her utter dismay and shock. After urinating, the man stood there exposing his private part until other passengers asked him to move. The crew members provided the female passenger with a set of fresh clothes and she was made to sit on a crew seat as her seat got soaked in urine.