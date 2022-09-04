Man, Who Abandoned Wife After Selling Her Kidney, Arrested

Malkangiri: A man, who sold the kidney of his wife and abandoned her, was arrested by police on Sunday.

The accused person, identified as Prasant Kundu, a resident of Kotameta village under Malkangiri police limits, was arrested on FIR filed by his wife Ranjita Kundu.

According to reports, Ranjita Kundu married Prasant Kundu 12 years ago. After one year, her husband and sister-in-law Sima Nandi harassed her physically and mentally for dowry. Later, in 2018, Ranjita’s husband had pressurized her to sell her one kidney for money.

Prasant allegedly sold his wife’s kidney without her knowledge.

Ranjita came to know about the kidney theft recently after she visited a doctor for abdominal pain and medical test report revealed that one of her kidneys was missing.

Source said that Ranjita’s husband had admitted her to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar in 2018 following diagnosis of kidney stone. Without consent of his wife, he sold her kidney there.

Based on the complaint, Malkangiri Police registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.