Man Trampled To Death By Pachyderm In Angul

Angul: A man was trampled to death by an elephant at Ekagharia village under Talcher in Angul district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Jogeshwar Debta of the village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Jogeshwar had gone on a morning walk at around 4 am when a jumbo attacked him killing him on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.