Man Trampled To Death By Elephant In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A man was trampled to death by an elephant at Rusti village under Kinjirkela Section of Ujjwalpur forest range in the district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Murali Khadia.

According to reports, Murali along with his father-in-law and son had gone to attend the nature’s call into the fields. Meanwhile, the trio came across the pachyderm. While two of them managed to escape, Khadi was trampled and crushed to death.

On being informed, Kinjirkela police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.