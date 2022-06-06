Man trampled to death by elephant in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: People in the interior pockets of Baripada sadar of Mayurbhanj district had been living in fear after one person was reportedly killed in attack by an elephant.

As per available information, a man was reportedly trampled to death by elephant at Manchabandha village under Baripada forest range in Mayurbhanj district.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for autopsy immediately.

The incident has sent shivers down the spine of villagers who have demanded forest officials’ attention.

Meanwhile, a strong sense of resentment had been brewing among the villagers as forest officials allegedly failed to gather information about the movement of the elephants in the area.