Man Trampled To Death By Elephant In Khurda
Khurda: A man was trampled to death in an elephant attack in Chhatipur village under Nandapur panchayat of Sadar police station limits in Khurda district on sunday.
As per reports, a wild elephant attacked the man at Kajupadia while he had gone there for some work. As a result, he lost his life.
It is worth mentioning that a herd of 6 elephants has entered in that area causing harm to the humans as well as the crops. The villagers are in fear to go outside due to the elephant attack.
