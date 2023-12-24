Man Trampled To Death By Elephant In Khurda

Khurda: A man was trampled to death in an elephant attack in Chhatipur village under Nandapur panchayat of Sadar police station limits in Khurda district on sunday.

As per reports, a wild elephant attacked the man at Kajupadia while he had gone there for some work. As a result, he lost his life.

It is worth mentioning that a herd of 6 elephants has entered in that area causing harm to the humans as well as the crops. The villagers are in fear to go outside due to the elephant attack.