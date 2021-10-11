Man Trampled To Death By Elephant In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A man was trampled to death by an elephant at Suravi village in Odapada block of Dhenkanal district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Swain of the same village.

According to reports, the incident took place this morning when Swain was on his way to his work.

Suddenly, an elephant attacked him killing him on the spot. Later some locals spotted his body and informed his family members and police about the same.

On being informed, cops along with the forest department officials reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.