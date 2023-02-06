Man Threatens To Attack People With Knives, Shot By Police

Bengaluru: A man was shot by the police in Kalaburagi here after he allegedly threatened to attack people with knives in the area, reports said.

The incident occurred in Kalaburagi market during the evening hours.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Fazal Bhagwan, was seen in the area roaming around with knives and sharp weapons in his hand. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and tried to stop him. In self-defence and for the safety of the public, police officials opened fire at him and injured him.

He was then shifted to the hospital for treatment and then arrested by police officials, said a senior police official.

The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and was arrested after being treated for his injuries, said sources.