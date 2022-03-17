Man Thrashes Wife To Death In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A man allegedly thrashed his wife to death over a family feud in coal mines quarters under Brajarajnagar Rampur outpost in Jharsuguda district.

The accused identified as Ramesh Nayak murdered his wife Pankajini Nayak.

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between the couple over some reasons. Irked over the matter, the husband allegedly attacked her with a stick killing her on the spot.

On being informed police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. The cops detained the accused for further interrogation in this regard.