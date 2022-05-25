Man Thrashes Nephew To Death In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man thrashed his nephew to death at Talapada village under Sadar police limits of Keonjhar district late on Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Shatrughna, uncle of deceased Kamalakant Nayak.

According to reports, Kamalakant and his wife Padmini had a heated argument over some issues. Kamalakant, who was in an inebriated condition, attacked his uncle, who was also present there.

Angry over it, Shatrughna picked a stick and thrashed Kamalakant resulting in his death on the spot.

Reportedly, the deceased Kamalakant Nayak used to beat his wife Padmini in a drunk state.

On being informed, Sadar Police rushed to the spot and arrested Shatrughna.