Man Thrashed To Death Over Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft

Ganjam: A man was killed while two others sustained serious injuries after being thrashed by locals on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Rameyapalli village under Sriramchandrapur Panchayat in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as N Venkat Raman.

As per reports, one P Bhimaraju Reddy of Rameyapalli village had called Venkat and P Dhabaleshwar Reddy to his house for the conduct of some rituals. Meanwhile, villagers barged into the house and attacked the trio suspecting them of practicing sorcery.

Later, they were rushed to Berhampur Hospital for treatment. However, Venkat succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. During the investigation, at least 15 persons have been detained in connection with the case.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.