Man Thrashed To Death Over Past Enmity In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Tension ran high in the Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district last night after a man was brutally beaten to death by some miscreants.

The deceased has been identified as Bichitrananda Biswal from Chandrasekhar village in Rajnagar block. He was an active member of a political party in the recently concluded three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha.

According to reports, some unidentified miscreants allegedly thrashed Bichitrananda with an iron rod brutally following which he sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the assailants might have killed him over some political enmity.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain other details and nab the culprits involved in the incident, said a police official.