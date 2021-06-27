Man Thrashed By Cops As Failed To Pay Fine In Cuttack

Cuttack: A man was allegedly thrashed by police after he failed to pay a fine in the Silver City Cuttack. The victim, a vegetable vendor by profession, has been identified as Deepak Kumar Giri of Chattra Bazaar.

Reportedly, the incident took place when Deepak left home due to some important work. While returning home at 7 pm, some officials stopped him where he narrated his grievances before them. However, the police misbehaved him and asked for Rs 1,000 as a fine. But Deepak failed to give the money as he doesn’t have that much amount with him.

Following this, the officials allegedly thrashed Deepak by detaining him at the Chauliaganj police station.

Deepak Sustained Critical injuries due to this incident. With no option left, Deepak knocked the doors of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).