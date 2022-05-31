Man Surrenders After Killing Wife In Angul

Angul: A man surrendered before the police after killing his wife following a quarrel in the Bantala locality of Angul district. The deceased has been identified as Lipi Behera.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the Lipi and her husband Basanta Behera over some issue. Enraged, he hacked Lipi with an axe. Subsequently, she sustained grave injuries on her head and died on the spot.

After killing his wife, he surrendered before Bantala police and narrated the whole incident. Following this, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

The accused has been detained and further investigation into the matter is underway, said a police official.