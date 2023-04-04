Man Suffers Critical Burns After Second Wife Sets Him Ablaze

Bhanjanagar: A man suffered critical burns after his second wife allegedly poured kerosene and set him on fire at Kulada village under Bhanjanagar police station limits today.

According to reports, Prafulla Kumar Sabat, a retired forest guard of Kulada village, suffered critical burns after his wife, Pramita, poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze following a quarrel over family issues.

Source said, the neighbours heard Sabat’s screams and rescued him in a critical condition. He was admitted him to Bhanjanagar Communitiy Health Center and after first aid, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur.

As per sources, Sabat had married Pramita after the death of his first wife. However, the duo kept on quarrelling over some issues.

Even on Monday night, there was an argument between both of them for a long time. And from Tuesday morning again, both of them again entered in an argument over some matter. Later, while Prafulla was brushing her his teeth on the backyard of his house in the morning, Pramita poured kerosene on his body and set him on fire. Soon, Prafulla was rescued by the neighnours.

After the incident, the local police have detained Prafulla’s wife Pramita in the police station for interrogation.