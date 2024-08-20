Man Suffers 50% Burns After Set Ablaze Over Argument, Two Detained

Nischintakoili: A man was allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire at Gopapur village of Badakira Gram Panchayat under Nischintakoili police station limits of Cuttack on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the victim is being treated in a private hospital with partial burns and the police have detained two suspects in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, an argument broke out between Atmaram Sahu and Anadi Charan Sahu of Gopapur village on Monday evening. Later, Atmaram came home at night and slept in the school verandah of the village.

The youths, Anadi and Bagua have been accused of dousing Atmaram with petrol and setting him on fire.

In a bid to save his life, Atmaram jumped into a nearby water body. He was then rescued and admitted to the hospital with more than 50 per cent burns.

Reportedly, Nischintakoili police have registered a case (196/2024) and detained the two accused persons for interrogation.