Man stuffs wife’s body in sack, sets it on fire

Bolangir: A man allegedly put his wife’s body in a sack and later set on fire. The shocking incident has been reported from Putalamahula village in Bolangir district

The deceased has been identified as Chulabati Bhuyan, while the accused husband is Tejraj Sahu.

The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter.

Tejraj allegedly murdered his wife and put her body in a sack before carrying it to a secluded place along with his elder brother, uncle and other villagers to set it on fire.

After nearly two days to the incident, Chulabatics family members lodged a missing complaint with Khaprakhol police.

Following this, cops initiated a probe and apprehended the accused persons.